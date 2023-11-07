HPD: Man found dead near pool at southwest Houston apartment complex

Police said they found the man with at least one gunshot wound and multiple shell casings near his body.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a man who was found near a pool at an apartment complex.

First responders were sent to the Bankside Village Apartments in southwest Houston around 11 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found the man with at least one gunshot wound and multiple shell casings near his body. Police said a gun was also found in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He was found on a sidewalk in a common area next to the pool," HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "It's unknown at this time who he is or if he lives here."

Police said someone heard the gunshots, but that there were no other witnesses to the shooting. They are also unsure if there is any surveillance footage on the property.