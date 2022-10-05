Woman discovers man's dead body with gunshot wounds next to vehicle, police say

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene, but they are unsure who it belonged to.

HOUSTON — A man was found dead Tuesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds at a gas station in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police say they were responding to a call of a shooting around 2:57 a.m. at a Shell station near 3700 N. MacGregor Way.

When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A gun was found next to the victim's body, but police say they're unsure who the weapon belonged to.

HPD says they've been in contact with several witnesses that were coming in and out of the gas station at the time of the incident.

Police also say they have surveillance footage from the gas station to help their investigation.

The victim has not been identified. Police did not release any details of a potential suspect in the shooting.