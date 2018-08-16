HOUSTON - Houston Police are investigating after a man was found shot during an apparent robbery.

The alleged robbery happened Wednesday night at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Sherwood Lane near Mangum Road in northwest Houston.

Witnesses say they saw three men approach the victim in the parking lot before a scuffle broke out, and one of the suspects pulled out a gun. They say the suspects took the man's wallet and cell phone before leaving the scene in a black BMW with paper plates.

© 2018 KHOU