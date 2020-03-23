HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect opened fire at sheriff's deputies in north Harris County overnight.
This happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Castledale.
Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said they were responding to a domestic dispute at that time. When they showed up, a random person started shooting.
There was a short pursuit and that suspect was arrested.
He's now in custody.
