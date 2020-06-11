Man finds his niece dead from apparent ‘blunt force trauma’ inside Harris County home, deputies say

Deputies say they are looking to question multiple people who were reportedly coming and going from the home overnight.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway in the Sheldon area after a man found his niece dead inside his home, deputies said Friday morning.

Deputies were called to the 7200 block of Rimwood sometime before 9 a.m.

An uncle said he woke up to find the victim with "obvious signs of blunt force trauma" to her body. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded along with EMS, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time there are no suspects in the case. Deputies said there were multiple possible witnesses, however, as people were coming and going from the home overnight.

Investigators are still “actively seeking” some of those people to get statements from them but stopped short of calling anyone a person of interest or “wanted” in the case.

Homicide investigators have been called to a home in the 7200 block of Rimwood Dr in SE Harris Co., where a woman has been found dead. PIO is en route and updates will be provided from the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/KsQTnCNWyy — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 6, 2020

Deputies said it did not appear any gunfire was involved in the killing.

The victim’s uncle owns the home where the crime happened and was allowing his niece to live with him, deputies said.

The victim’s identity has not been officially released.