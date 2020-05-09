Man fatally struck by vehicle in overnight crash in Pasadena

The incident happened about 11:05 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Shaver Road

PASADENA, Texas — A man was killed late Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Pasadena.

Pasadena police responded at 11:05 p.m. to the 3900 block of Shaver Road.

Investigators said the victim as found in the road way. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident stayed at the scene until first responders arrived. Police said the driver didn’t show any signs of intoxication.

The man has been identified, but police didn’t release any information about him. They’re reaching out to his closest relatives.

It’s still unclear who was at fault or whether charges will be filed in the incident as officers continue to investigate.