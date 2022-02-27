Man dies after being shot multiple times in altercation at gas station, police say

Houston police say a large number of shell casings were on the ground after a shooting left one man dead.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed after an altercation with several men at a gas station, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened at the Chevron on 12968 Westheimer at around 1:31 a.m. Sunday.

Police say when they arrived they discovered the victim laying on the ground. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Prior to the shooting, there was an altercation involving the victim and at least two other suspects.

Detectives with HPD say they discovered a large number of shell casings on the ground after the shooting.

No description on the suspects was provided and police say they're unsure if they were on foot or in a vehicle.