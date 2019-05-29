HOUSTON — Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting outside a motel along the North Freeway overnight.

This happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday outside a motel located in the 13000 block of the North Freeway.

Houston police and firefighters responded to a call of a shooting at that time and found the male victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A witness in one of the rooms at the motel told police they heard a disturbance in the parking lot, a gunshot and then saw the victim lying on the ground.

Police do not have any information on a possible suspect at this time. They say they will check surveillance video to see if anything was caught on cameras.

