HOUSTON — Residents of an east Houston apartment complex heard gunfire and found a man shot overnight.

The shooting was reported at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 660 block of Maxey.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

HPD Homicide detectives were called to the scene, but so far no suspect description or motive have been released.

Anyone with information can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter