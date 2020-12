We are working to gather more information on this scene.

HOUSTON — Houston police and homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning in southwest Houston.

This happened at about 5:32 a.m. in the 11300 block of the Southwest Freeway feeder road.

Information is limited at this time, but police said one person was killed.

We are working to gather more information on this scene.

HPD Marked units and Homicide Detectives are on the scene of a homicide in the 11300 block of the Southwest Freeway feeder road. One male deceased at the scene. #hounews



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 12, 2020