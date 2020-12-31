Man fatally shot near club in south Houston

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information that could help investigators.

HOUSTON — Houston police homicide investigators are looking into the killing of a man near a club on the city’s south side.

The shooting was reported at about 1 a.m. Thursday along W. Fuqua near Almeda.

Police said its southwest officers arrived to find the man already dead at the scene. Several bullet casings were on the ground nearby, but no suspect or other victims were located.

Homicide investigators are working to determine if the shooting may have started with an altercation in the nearby club.

At this time no names have been released.

This was one of at least two killings overnight as Houston wraps up what has been a very deadly year. Earlier Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Globe, police said a man with a stab wound died at a home — that homicide remains under investigation as well.