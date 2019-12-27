HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating a shooting after a man was fatally shot in the head Thursday night in the Third Ward.

The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Saint Charles Street. Officials said the man was in a vacant lot as a group was setting up an outdoor church service nearby.

Police believe the victim and the shooter were having an argument when he was shot.

Police said the man, believed to be in his 50s, died at the hospital.

