Man fatally shot during argument at bar in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — An argument that started at a bar ended with one person dead Tuesday morning in the Fairbanks area, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

It happened about 3 a.m. inside a shopping center at 14434 Hempstead Road near Gessner Road.

Investigators said the people involved were arguing inside the bar before going outside into the parking lot. That’s where police believe shots were fired and a man was shot. He died before officers arrived.

Homicide detectives are currently talking with several witnesses, but no suspect has been identified.

