Man fatally shot as fight breaks out among teens in Humble

Deputies said the shooting started after a fight broke out among several teens and one man.

HUMBLE, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday night in Humble.

Deputies responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Friday in the 10900 block of Spring Brook Pass. They said a man and a teen arrived at a home there to confront a group of teens. That's when deputies said a fight broke out among the teenagers.

I’m on the scene. Very preliminary info: a physical altercation broke out between several teens. One adult entered the fray. A separate adult retrieved a pistol and shot the male. One adult male is deceased. Investigation is underway. #HouNews https://t.co/xqqR5ksvOU — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 23, 2021

Deputies said the man jumped into the fray, and another adult male pulled out a pistol and shot the man. The man died at the scene.

Deputies said those involved in the incident ranged from ages 13 to 20 years old.