Man fatally shot as fight breaks out among teens in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday night in Humble.
Deputies responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Friday in the 10900 block of Spring Brook Pass. They said a man and a teen arrived at a home there to confront a group of teens. That's when deputies said a fight broke out among the teenagers.
Deputies said the man jumped into the fray, and another adult male pulled out a pistol and shot the man. The man died at the scene.
Deputies said those involved in the incident ranged from ages 13 to 20 years old.
Officials have not released a description of the suspect.