HOUSTON — Police responded to a home on the south side overnight where a man was found fatally shot.

Houston police were called to 3737 Southlawn at about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to Lt. Meeler.

Meeler said the 43-year-old victim was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

A witness reported that earlier in the evening the man was playing a game of dice with another man. Police are now looking for that man and any other possible witnesses to the shooting itself.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

Anyone with info that could help HPD's investigation should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

