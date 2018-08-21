CONROE, Texas – A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly robbed a CVS store in Conroe and then led officers on a chase early Tuesday morning.

Patrick Glavin, 40, is charged with felony robbery, evading in a vehicle and tampering with evidence, according to Sgt. Jeff Smith with the Conroe Police Department.

It’s believed Glavin robbed the CVS on W. Davis around 3 a.m. Shortly after, a witness saw the suspect fleeing in a white Chevrolet Impala. He got on I-45 and led officers on a six mile chase reaching speeds of about 85 mph, according to CPD.

Eventually the suspect pulled into a parking lot and gave up without further incident.

Police say Glavin had outstanding warrants from Liberty County, Harris County, Montgomery County and out of a parish new Lake Charles.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says more charges may be on the way.

