HPD: Search underway for 6 men connected to execution of Houston mechanic before Christmas

Homicide detectives revealed they're looking for six men and two Chevy trucks in connection to the execution of Luis Casillas.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Police said they're looking for six men in connection to the murder of a mechanic in north Houston.

During a press conference on Tuesday, investigators revealed they're looking for two lowered Chevy Silverado pickup trucks, maroon and tan, and six men after Luis Casillas was shot and killed just days before Christmas.

Family members said Casillas was executed in the parking lot of his shop. Detectives added that their focus is on upholding the integrity of their investigation.

"For Mr. Casillas' family, we understand why they would've gone out to the public," HPD Det. Blake Roberts said. "It's our job as detectives to slow things down, to look into everything and every aspect of it, and ultimately be able to hold the person responsible for this accountable."

Roberts also confirmed the men had a prior 'engagement' with Luis before he was executed, and that the vehicle that he was working on led to an argument. The vehicle was at the shop before the shooting and is currently in police custody.

Meanwhile, family members continue looking for closure after Luis was laid to rest last week.

"I don't want revenge," Luis' sister Sandy Casillas said. "Nothing will bring my brother back. The only thing that we have is our memories and him in our heart."

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or charges in the case. You can report anything you know to Crime Stoppers directly at 713-222-TIPS or online through their website or mobile app.

What happened

Family members said Luis was executed over a $500 truck repair bill. It was money they said he planned to use for Christmas gifts for his two toddlers.

Witnesses said they saw Luis get into an argument when one of six men was supposed to pay for a $500 repair but refused. They said Luis tried to get away before he was executed while begging for his life.

“He was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle,” Sandy Casillas, Luis’ sister, said “He didn’t deserve this. He begged them, 'I have a family, just take whatever you want.' And they said 'no.'"

Luis' family

Luis' children are still too young to fully understand what happened to their father. They opened presents on Christmas without their father.

“Santa showed up but daddy didn’t,” Sandy said. “We don’t have a holiday no more – we don’t know what the holidays are no more.”