HOUSTON - A man crashed into a fence early Sunday morning after he was shot in the face while driving a stolen vehicle, police say.

The shooting happened around 4:12 a.m. near Carl St. and Fletcher St.

Police were alerted to the scene by a resident who lived in a nearby home where the incident took place. The resident told police they heard a gunshot and loud crash.

When Houston Police arrived on scene they found a man dead in the driver seat.

Police said the vehicle the man was driving was stolen. The vehicle was parked outside a home on the northeast side. The owner of the car had no idea it was taken until police called her.

Police do not know the motive for the shooting but say the suspect could possibly be in a black car.

There are no cameras in the area so HPD is asking any witnesses or anyone who knows something to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222--8477.

© 2018 KHOU