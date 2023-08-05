Man faces several charges after allegedly driving through NASA security checkpoint while intoxicated

Precinct 8 said the man also threatened a deputy during their investigation.

HOUSTON — A Pearland man is out of jail after allegedly driving through a security gate at Johnson Space Center.

Kyle Matthew Berthelot, 39, is accused of driving through a NASA security checkpoint while driving intoxicated back in July. According to the Precinct 8 Constable's Office, deputies were called by NASA security after Berthelot allegedly drove through the checkpoint around 2:30 a.m. on July 29.

Once deputies detained Berthelot, tests determined he was unable to drive his car safely, according to Precinct 8. During their investigation, Berthelot then allegedly threatened a deputy after he became agitated.

Berthelot was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and felony Retaliation. He was released from jail on an $11,500 bond.

He's due back in court on Sept. 18.