Man dies after being shot by officers following high speed chase

Two Cleveland police officers were involved in the shooting after the suspect exited his vehicle with a handgun.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLEVELAND, Texas — A man was shot and killed by police following a high-speed chase in Cleveland, according to police.

It started when the Cleveland Police Department was responding to reports of a stolen vehicle. When they arrived on scene, police say the suspect then fled southbound on I-69 at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The suspect then turned around and went northbound at high speeds and was driving erratically, police say.

The suspect hit spikes, causing the vehicle to lose its tires and crash into a construction area. Police say the suspect then crashed out and the driver attempted to flee on foot.

As the suspect exited the vehicle, police say he had a handgun and attempted to take off into the woods when the shooting occurred.

Two Cleveland PD officers shot at the suspect. Police say the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

No officers were injured and the Cleveland Police Department is currently investigating.

Traffic is currently being impacted as police investigate.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.