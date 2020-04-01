HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man died after he was shot during an altercation at a birthday party in north Harris County overnight.

This happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Holtman. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say at that time they responded to a shooting at the location and found a large group of people at the residence.

Deputies say they found a man in his 40s had been fatally shot during some sort of altercation at the party. It is not clear what led to the altercation.

Deputies added that they do have one person detained for his involvement, but it is not clear if he was the alleged shooter.

Deputies did not release the victim’s identity.

