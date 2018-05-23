HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies say man was shot and killed during a robbery outside of a northwest Harris County convenience store Tuesday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Precinct 4 deputy constables responded at 10:30 p.m. to a call of a shooting at the Mobile gas station located Kuykendahl and Ella.

When deputies arrived at the scene, found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside of the convenience store.

According to homicide investigators, witnesses told them two to four males approached the victim as he parked and was getting out of his car at the store. They held him at gun point robbing him.

As the victim tried to flee, one of the suspects shot him, deputies said. The victim was able to stumble into the store where he later died.

Deputies said the suspects fled, heading south on Ella. A vehicle description has not been released at this time.

Investigators are hoping to review surveillance video to get a better description of the suspects.

