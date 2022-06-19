Pedestrian dies after being struck in hit-and-run near Clear Lake, police say

The man was walking along Galveston Road when he was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle, according to HPD.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash near Clear Lake, according to HPD.

The fatal crash happened before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 13100 block of Galveston Road.

Police say the pedestrian was walking either in the median or a moving lane of traffic when he was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.

The vehicle failed to stop and render aid and fled the scene, according to police.

A passerby stopped to help the victim, who is described as an adult male, and called police. That person did not witness the crash.

Police say they're searching for surveillance footage and possible witnesses to the crash, but currently only have car parts from the striking vehicle at the scene.

HPD Sgt. Rose says police will attempt to trace back those parts to the vehicle's owner.