HPD: Man found bleeding at a bus stop dies after being shot in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A man found bleeding at a bus stop in southwest Houston has died after police said he was shot several times.

Police were flagged down to the bus stop on Bissonnet Street between the Southwest Freeway and Beltway 8 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the man in his 30s bleeding with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers gave the man first aid until the Houston Fire Department arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the person who flagged them down heard gunshots at the bus stop. They also have no motive for the shooting and an investigation is ongoing.