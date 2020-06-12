Suspect who fell into drainage ditch during HPD call dies in the Heights, police say

Police were responding to a criminal mischief call when they found the man, who appeared to be having a mental episode.

HOUSTON — A man taken into custody during a criminal mischief call in a Heights neighborhood has died in the hospital, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

Officers responded shortly after midnight Sunday to an area on W. 15 1/2 Street near Scobey Lane. They found a man— believed to be in his early 50s — at the scene when they arrived.

HPD said the man refused to follow police orders, and at some point, fell into a drainage ditch on his own. He was able to climb out and was then taken into custody.

Since he had cuts and bruises from the fall, officers said paramedics were called to the scene. However, while he was sitting on the sidewalk, he reportedly became limp.

Investigators said officers tried rescuing him with CPR before he was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

It's unclear whether the injuries the man sustained during the fall led to his death. HPD is currently awaiting autopsy results from the medical examiner's office.

Investigators believe the man was having a mental health crisis, but they're waiting for a toxicology report to confirm whether drugs or alcohol were in his system.