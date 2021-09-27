Man dies after getting shot in the head behind Home Depot in Spring

Anyone with information that could help can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has died after he was shot in the head behind a Home Depot in the Spring area, deputies say.

The shooting was reported late Sunday at 22310 Kuykendahl Road.

Victims of the friend say they were behind the Home Depot when two men approached and opened fire. They took the shot man to an urgent care center where he died.

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies are now reviewing video from behind the store for clues in the case.