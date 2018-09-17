RICHMOND, Texas – A man was found unresponsive in ditch at a Richmond apartment complex after police say he was shot and crashed his vehicle.

The incident was reported before 9 p.m. Sunday outside the Lamar Park Apartment Complex on FM 1640, according to Richmond PD.

At first the incident was reported as a car crash, but responding officers determined the victim had been shot. Investigators believe he tried to get away after he was shot, and that's when he crashed. The 23-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Witnesses spoke with police, but further details and the man’s identity have not been released. No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information can contact the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS or http://www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com.

