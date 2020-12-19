Man dies after being hit by vehicle on Westheimer

Houston police said the man didn't use a crosswalk as he walked across Westheimer. The driver of the vehicle reportedly didn't see him.

HOUSTON — A man died overnight Saturday after being hit by a vehicle on Westheimer Road near Hillcroft Street.

This happened sometime before 1 a.m.

According to crash scene investigators, the man, who may have been homeless, was attempting to walk across Westheimer when a young driver hit him with her vehicle.

The driver stopped and called 911 immediately after the crash, police said.

An initial investigation revealed the man was crossing the road in an unmarked area, not a crosswalk, when he was hit. The driver reportedly told police she didn't see him.

The man died on scene. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Police said she didn't appear to be intoxicated and a witness reported that she wasn't speeding before the crash, but investigators will be reviewing surveillance cameras and other evidence to rule these out.

"We're going to confirm all the things we think we see here on scene through scientific evidence. Both in reconstruction of the crash," said Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office. "As I said the forensic download of the car, we've even taken her phone. And obviously her blood. Regardless of who is at fault, there is another person that's dead on our roads right before Christmas."

All evidence will be presented to a grand jury to see if any charges will be filed, police said.

This is the second pedestrian that was hit and killed by a vehicle on Westheimer in just two days.

On Friday, a woman was struck by a vehicle on Westheimer near Stoney Brook, which is about 100 feet away from where the man was struck and killed.

Police said the woman was hit by an intoxicated driver who has been arrested.