HOUSTON — Police detained a man after a standoff Friday evening at Houston’s FBI headquarters.

According to the FBI, the man came to the building and asked to speak to an agent. Authorities said he acted belligerent and was told to leave. They said he later returned, parked and refused to get out of his car.

The man was arrested and is being evaluated.

