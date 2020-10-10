Man dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Rosenberg sports complex

Witnesses told police the victim, identified as 29-year-old Derwyn Lauderdale, was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

ROSENBERG, Texas — One man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Saturday at a sports complex in Rosenberg where youth football games were taking place.

Rosenberg police officers responded to the scene Saturday afternoon at the Seabourne Creek Regional Sports complex in the 3700 block of Fountains Drive. Witnesses told police the victim, identified as 29-year-old Derwyn Lauderdale, was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers found the suspect, identified as 28-year-old James Hamilton, who they say was in possession of a handgun stolen from the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said Hamilton and Lauderdale had an ongoing family-related dispute. They said Hamilton has an extensive criminal history out of Harris, Brazoria and Galveston counties, including previous arrests for violation of a protective order, unlawful carrying of a weapon and terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.

Officials said the sports complex was rented out for a series of youth football games, and they believe that's why Harris and Lauderdale were at the sports complex together.