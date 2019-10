HOUSTON — Houston police are responding to a fatal shooting in southeast Houston.

Details are very limited, but police said a man was found dead inside an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Selinsky Road.

Police said the suspect fired shots at officers, but no one was injured.

He has since been detained.

This is a very active scene. Police are asking that you avoid the area.

Check back for updates.

