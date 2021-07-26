Foul play suspected after man found dead in Conroe ditch, police say

The man has been identified as 59-year-old Diedrik Ivan Cavil.

CONROE, Texas — Conroe police said they suspect foul play played a role in the death of a man who was found dead in a ditch on Monday morning.

The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Diedrik Ivan Cavil.

The Conroe Police Department said someone spotted Cavil's body at about 9:52 a.m. in a ditch in the 600 block of South 10th Street.

Police said, at this time, they believe foul play contributed to Cavil's death.

If you know anything about this incident, please contact Detective Bret Irvine at 936-522-3257 or by email at birvine@cityofconroe.org.