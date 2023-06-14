Man found shot to death in crashed car in Clear Lake area, HPD says

Houston police said officers initially responded to a deadly crash, but when they got there, they realized the man had been shot to death.

WEBSTER, Texas — Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Clear Lake area on Wednesday.

HPD's Clear Lake officers were called to a crash scene on Buoy Road, and when they got there, they found a man dead in the car.

When investigators took a closer look, they realized the man had been shot to death. They think he was shot and then crashed the car.

Authorities said they got reports that two men ran from the scene, so they brought out tracking dogs to try to find them. It's unclear if anyone was caught.

The details surrounding the shooting are not known.