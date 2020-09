The shooting happened at Sheldon and Garrett roads. Deputies said the man died at the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a northeast Harris County bar and grill Saturday night.

The shooting happened at Sheldon and Garrett roads. Deputies said the man died at the scene.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to a shooting at Sheldon Rd/Garrett Rd. Preliminary info: a male was shot outside of a Bar/Grill establishment. Male was pronounced deceased on the scene. Investigators are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/xbu2jpgpx7 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 27, 2020

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting, nor have they provided any information on a possible suspect.