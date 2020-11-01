HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle overnight Saturday, according to Harris County deputies.

This happened in northeast Harris County at approximately 1:37 a.m. in the 13500 block of Homestead Road.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the man, later identified as Alfonso Rodriguez, was wandering in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene after the accident.

A close family member, who was possibly with Rodriguez, called 911 after the crash, deputies said.

Rodriguez died on scene.

At this time there is limited suspect information.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on this fatal crash to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

