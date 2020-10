Police said a disturbance may have occurred among several men before the shooting happened.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday night on the north side.

Officials responded to the scene around 5:45 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of West Gulf Bank. They found the man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said a disturbance may have occurred among several men before the shooting happened. The men left the scene in a white car, possibly a BMW, officials said.