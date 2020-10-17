Man dead, 1 injured in shooting at northeast Harris Co. motel

Deputies said one man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in a motel room.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an apparent shooting that left one man dead Friday night at a motel in northeast Harris County.

Deputies responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of FM 1960. They said one man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in a motel room.

Officials said a second victim was taken to the hospital.

Deputies have surveillance video from the motel and hope it will help them find a suspect. The motive for the shooting is unknown.