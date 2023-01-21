Driver crashes into home after possibly being shot near George Bush Park, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the victim appears to be a man in his late teens.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is in critical condition after possibly being shot and crashing into a home near George Bush Park, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The sheriff tweeted about the shooting just after 11 a.m. Saturday on Lucky Star Drive, which is near Westheimer and Addicks Clodine Road.

Details are limited at this time, but Gonzalez said that the man, possibly in his late teens, crashed into a home after shots were fired. The man appeared to have been shot and was airlifted to the hospital.

KHOU 11 has a crew headed to the scene and we'll update this post if and when we get more information.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube