Have you seen him? Man convicted in several domestic violence cases wanted on new family assault charges

Matthew Benavides has a history of violent behavior with frequent family assault convictions beginning in 2011, according to public records.

Houston police are searching for a man who has been convicted in multiple domestic violence cases.

Matthew Benavides, 34, is currently wanted for two counts of assault on a family member, according to a Crimes Stoppers announcement Monday.

He is wanted in connection to an assault that happened Dec. 31, 2019 in the 7700 block of Avenue H in Houston.

He is accused of striking the alleged victim in the head multiple times, injuring them and causing pain.

Prior to that incident, in July 2019, Benavides is accused of committing a felony family violence assault in Harris County.

Benavides has had several domestic violence-related convictions in the past few years including misdemeanor assault of a family member in 2018, felony assault of a family member in 2015 and two counts of misdemeanor assault of a family in 2011.

Benavides is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds, police said. He has brown eyes and short dark hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.