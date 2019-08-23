HOUSTON — A man is recovering in the hospital after he told police he was pushed off a bridge Thursday for refusing to sell drugs.

Eric Nash, 38, said he was in a vehicle with a man named Rick. He told police Rick got upset with him for not agreeing to sell narcotics. That’s when rick allegedly stopped his car on a bridge near the 6600 block of Hirsch Road and pushed Nash out of the car.

Police said Nash fell about 35 feet to the ground and suffered injuries to his leg and back.

Anyone with information in this case is urge to call HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

