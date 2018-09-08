HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A suspect was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly tried stabbing a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable.

Deputies responded to a suspicious person call Tuesday in the 28500 block of the Northwest Freeway and discovered a man urinating in public. Deputies say they asked the man to stop, but he refused, pulled out a large knife and attempted to stab a constable deputy.

Deputies then used a Taser on the suspect, identified as Frank Gutierrez, and arrested him.

Gutierrez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. He remains at the Harris County Jail on no bond.

