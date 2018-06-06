HOUSTON - The man accused of running over and killing his ex-girlfriend was in court Wednesday morning.

Investigators say 35-year-old Rigoberto Alexander Escobar admitted he intentionally hit Dixa Rios with his truck outside of a bar in southeast Houston Sunday night.

Rios was run over at least three times, according to police.

Escobar is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

