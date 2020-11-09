Man charged with murdering pawn shop customer; at least 2 more suspects still on the run

Fredrick Gibson is accused of murdering 55-year-old Austin Michael Thomerson, who was shot and killed trying to stop an armed robbery.

HOUSTON — A man has been charged in the deadly shooting of a pawn shop customer in Nov. 2019.

Fredrick Gibson is accused of murdering 55-year-old Austin Michael Thomerson, who was shot and killed trying to stop an armed robbery at the EZ Pawn in the 6000 block of Bellaire Boulevard.

Gibson is currently in custody in Louisiana for an unrelated crime. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Texas.

Houston police said on Nov, 20, 2019 at least two suspects ran inside the EZ Pawn dressed in hooded coats, masks and gloves. The suspect went to the back of the store and when they returned to the front area, Thomerson, who had a gun and was licensed to carry, shot at them.

The suspects, who also had weapons, returned fire, shooting Thomerson multiple times and then ran away.

First responders were called to the scene and took Thomerson to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Investigators believe two or more unidentified suspects are still on the run.