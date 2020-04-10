Man charged with murder in shooting death of Sierra Rhodd

Andre Colson, 26, has been charged with murder. He has been arrested and is in Harris County Jail.

A 26-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of Sierra Rhodd, the 20-year-old woman with disabilities who was shot and killed last month while lying in bed.

Andre Colson has been charged with murder. He has been arrested and is in Harris County Jail. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The shooting happened on Sept. 13 in the 11200 block of Timber Crest Dr. According to investigators, Rhodd was in her bedroom when several gunshots were fired into her family's home.

Colson is accused of firing those shots in the home.

Investigators said the motive for the shooting was retaliation against Rhodd's younger brother due to an ongoing feud, and Rhodd was not the intended target.

The day the family attended a vigil for Rhodd, her father was shot and killed by his father-in-law during an altercation.

The father-in-law claimed self-defense.

He was taken into custody, but it is unknown if he was ever charged with a crime.

