Suspect allegedly shot girlfriend in the head during deadly domestic dispute, court documents say

James Christopher Ochoa is charged with the murder of his girlfriend after shooting her once in the head, according to court documents.

HOUSTON — A suspect has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman in a domestic violence related incident, according to court documents.

The shooting happened Monday morning at the Elle at The Medical Center Apartments located at 8181 El Mundo Street.

Documents say that James Christopher Ochoa, 33, shot and killed his girlfriend during a disturbance before fleeing to the Austin area Monday morning.

The victim is identified as Vicktoria Robles, according to the documents.

Ochoa turned himself in to the Cedar Park Police Department around 8:30 a.m. and admitted to shooting Robles, documents say.

The documents also say that after Ochoa killed Robles, that he took the couple's infant daughter with him to his mother's residence in Cedar Park.

Documents say that Robles died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Records show that Ochoa also has a previous arrest from 2021 where he was charged with felony assault of a pregnant person.

“This death is another tragic reminder of how volatile domestic violence can be,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “Unfortunately, sometimes the person closest to us poses the greatest risk to our well-being. The facts of this matter are terribly troubling and heartbreaking.”

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.