HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has charged with killing a man and woman inside a travel trailer in Channelview in early September.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that Reymundo Luis Vega, 46, has been arrested for the double-homicide.

On Sept. 6, the man and woman were found shot to death inside their trailer in the 16800 block of Laurelwood Drive.

Investigators did not give any details on the motive for the shooting.

