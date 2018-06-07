SUGAR LAND, Texas - A man has been charged with capital murder for allegedly striking a tow truck driver with his own vehicle Friday.

Jonathan Nguyen, 27, stole the victim's tow truck at a shop near Beechnut and Kirkwood. The victim left the truck running while he talked to his coworker, Tito Mozzygamba, about his family and taking a trip to Galveston.

“(The victim) was pissed,” Mozzygamba said. “He goes, 'Hey, somebody’s taking my truck. Give me the keys (to the repossessed car parked in the lot).' Since we just repo’ed the car he goes, 'Get in so you can bring the car back.'"

Police say the victim tried to stop the suspect, but the suspect fatally rammed into the victim, putting him in between the stolen tow truck and a car that was repossessed.

“There was blood coming out his ear, his mouth, his eyes were rolling back," Mozzygamba said. "I tried to help, and he started breathing again for a little, and that’s when the ambulance came and they took him...I don’t know what to think. It’s pretty sad what happened.”

Assistant Chief James Jones Briefing on Fatal Crash and Pursuit at 10700 Beechnut https://t.co/TAQWo8llxi — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 6, 2018

Another witness followed the stolen tow truck, and got police involved. The suspect led police on a chase through southwest Houston and Sugar Land that ended when a black truck crashed into the tow truck at Highway 90 and Brooks.

Nguyen's next court date is scheduled for July 10.

