HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man accused of being married to several women has been arrested and charged with bigamy.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies arrested 46-year-old Nathaniel D’Amato Monday.

Deputies say on April 30, a woman called to report her husband was still married to several other women and had not finalized a divorce with them. Investigators obtained records they say showed D’Amato was still legally married to a woman in another state.

D’Amato is being held at the Harris County Jail without bond.

