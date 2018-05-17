A man faces felony charges for allegedly attempting to kidnap a boy from an Alief Park.

Erick Guillermo Hernandez, 57, was arrested Wednesday evening after witnesses say he repeatedly tried to coax a 5-year-old boy into leaving Archbishop Joseph A. Fiorenza Park and attempted to take pictures of the victim on his cellphone.

A friend watching the boy confronted the suspect and called the boy’s father who was jogging on the park’s trail. Officials say Hernandez left the scene.

According to authorities, the boy’s father later returned to the playground with his children to try identifying the suspect. When the boy pointed out Hernandez, officials say the father brought Hernandez back to the playground where the alleged attempted kidnapping occurred while friends called Harris County Precinct 5’s dispatch number.

Deputies at the scene spoke with witnesses and arrested Hernandez. They say the boy, who was with his sister at the time of the alleged incident, was unharmed.

Deputies say Hernandez’s cellphone was confiscated as evidence in this case. They are asking parents of children who may have also had contact with Hernandez to call Precinct 5 at (281) 463-6666.

