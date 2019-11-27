FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A 33-year-old Houston man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving a Lamar CISD school bus.
Benjamin Ayala, 33, of Houston, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with crash involving damage to a vehicle > $200.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Oct. 14 in the 3400 block of McCrary Road. Ayala is accused of slamming into the bus and then fleeing the scene.
His bond was set at $500.
